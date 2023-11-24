StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 67,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,017,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
