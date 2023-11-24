StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 67,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,017,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

