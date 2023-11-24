StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
OCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
