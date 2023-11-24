StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.