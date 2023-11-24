StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
