StockNews.com Lowers Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 14.61%.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Nathan’s Famous

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Further Reading

