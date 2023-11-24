StockNews.com Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $972.00 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $514.83 and a 52 week high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $878.48 and its 200-day moving average is $847.31. The company has a market capitalization of $401.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,874,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,393,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

