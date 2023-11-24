StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.06 and last traded at $94.04. 16,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 86,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.50.

StoneX Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88.

StoneX Group’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, November 27th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, November 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 24th.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 11,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $710,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 11,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $710,338.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,580,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

