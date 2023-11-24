Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.48% of Suncor Energy worth $184,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after buying an additional 5,457,851 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,641,000 after buying an additional 5,238,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $36.04.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

