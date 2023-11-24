Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

