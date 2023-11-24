Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 3.6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 725,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,491,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 660,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,170,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 269,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $9,655,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.