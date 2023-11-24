Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Position Trimmed by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,102 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $186,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $6,384,347. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.21. 677,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.02 and a 200 day moving average of $256.66. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.