SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.60

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $6.45. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 151,510 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SurgePays from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
SurgePays Stock Up 3.2 %
Institutional Trading of SurgePays
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SurgePays during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of SurgePays by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SurgePays
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.
