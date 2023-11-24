Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Trading Up 6.5%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 8,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 9,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swire Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.
