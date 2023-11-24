Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRHC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

