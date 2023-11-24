Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRHC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tabula Rasa HealthCare
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.