TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Trading Up 3.9%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Separately, HSBC downgraded TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

