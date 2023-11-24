Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Up 0.7%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 439,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 901,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.