Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 697,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
TCBI opened at $54.29 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
