Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 1,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

In related news, SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $125,550.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,808.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67,272 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 117.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

