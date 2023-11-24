The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s 7th Largest Position

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 3.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola worth $245,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $10,670,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $899,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.48. 2,296,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,532,151. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

