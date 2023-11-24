The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,784 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola worth $205,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $252.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

