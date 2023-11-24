The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Trading Up 0.7%

The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141.80 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 141.40 ($1.77). 382,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 468,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.40 ($1.76).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £719.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,011.43 and a beta of 1.03.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

