The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $338.70. The stock had a trading volume of 178,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,010. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

