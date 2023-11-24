The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 129,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.50% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $528,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $339.52. The stock had a trading volume of 151,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.40 and its 200-day moving average is $327.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

