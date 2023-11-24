The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TARS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $17.56 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $581.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $137,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,564.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,564.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $28,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $272,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

