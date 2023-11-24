The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HD. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.80. The company had a trading volume of 615,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $309.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

