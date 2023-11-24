The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 67,112 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.90% of McKesson worth $519,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,533 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.74. The company had a trading volume of 72,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,825. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $473.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.61.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

