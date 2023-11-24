The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 14,963 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $314,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,032. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $386.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

