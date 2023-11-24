The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 331,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Accenture worth $324,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.13. 301,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,645. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $335.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.42.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

