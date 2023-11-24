The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $322.84 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,363 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.34% of Gilead Sciences worth $322,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $75.52. 692,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,631. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

