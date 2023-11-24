The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $547.49 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 902,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.93% of Workday worth $547,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $259,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 133.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.03. 450,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,227. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.97. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.13 and a twelve month high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

