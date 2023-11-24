The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,075,492 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,075,492 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $665,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,669. The company has a market capitalization of $316.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.10.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

