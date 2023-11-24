The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 554,423 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 554,423 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Comcast worth $343,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. 2,038,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,643,277. The company has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

