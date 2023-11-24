The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,492 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $348,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.29. The company had a trading volume of 142,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,252. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

