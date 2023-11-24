The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,835 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 1.39% of The New America High Income Fund worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HYB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,478. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

