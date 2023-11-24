The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

PNC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $128.71. The company had a trading volume of 386,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

