The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $176.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

