Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,173 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319,440 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 278,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $138.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

