Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Holdings Raised by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 4.39% of Toast worth $526,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Toast by 2,196.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Toast by 95.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,322 shares of company stock worth $7,938,852 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

