Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Down 8.8%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.75. 460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Tofutti Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

