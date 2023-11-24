Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/23/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$95.00 to C$94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$92.00.

11/21/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$101.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$90.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:TD traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$83.54. 659,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$81.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.83. The firm has a market cap of C$152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$75.89 and a twelve month high of C$94.05.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.16 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.502045 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.