Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 459.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,029 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure makes up 1.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.75% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $1,141,134,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $4,073,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 32.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.96. 24,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,923. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

