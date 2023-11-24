Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Travere Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $429.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,455 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 132,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.