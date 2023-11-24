Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 29,232 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 427.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 349,325 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop by 130.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 151,031 shares during the period.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WING opened at $234.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 102.11, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $235.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

