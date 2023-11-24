Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

