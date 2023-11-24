Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 243,779 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of UiPath worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.84.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,671,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $4,784,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

