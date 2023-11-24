Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.61 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 76,002 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Masco worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,912,000 after acquiring an additional 94,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Masco Stock Up 0.4 %

Masco stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

