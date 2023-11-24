Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Up 0.6 %

KLAC stock opened at $554.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.17 and its 200 day moving average is $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $562.84.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.61.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

