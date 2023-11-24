Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 189.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,720 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $139,107.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,045.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $139,107.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,045.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $153,227.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $281,307.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,497,312 shares of company stock valued at $30,741,013 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

