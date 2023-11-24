Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,685 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Autoliv worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $30,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $102.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
