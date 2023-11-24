Trexquant Investment LP Has $8.29 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,384 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 888,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 329,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

