Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 82,725 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Incyte by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Incyte by 19.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 39.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

INCY opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

